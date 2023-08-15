In 2016, more than 8,000 people in Fountain Hills voted for Donald Trump for president. Is the Trump they voted for fundamentally different from the person recently named in four criminal indictments for actions before, during and after his presidency?

Before the 2016 election, Trump attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled journalist. He boasted about sexual assaults of women and numerous women claimed that he had assaulted them. He encouraged violence. Candidate Trump also made clear that he would not accept election results unless he was declared the winner.