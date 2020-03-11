How fortunate we are living in the United States today, even though great difficulties abound.
President Donald J. Trump is a true leader. He is unique when one considers his passion, style and sagaciousness. He is a mover and shaker, an unhesitant maker of political actions; political actions which are financial goals for the United States, backed by strength of arms, as is always the case for great nations like ours.
At first, Mr. Trump’s persona seemed doubtful, caused by left-leaning media. Their diatribe against him continues. Those media, along with Democrat partisans, continuously fault him with their many misstated, stilted perspectives stating he was a womanizer, liar, poor businessman, court fighter, a P.T. Barnum and so on. Those labels were later found to be wrong.
A womanizer? How, when First Lady Melania is with him? His loyal and loving family is right there, too, not to mention 64 million votes, 32 million of which are women!
A liar? With all the intrigues and disinformation against him, he resorts to tweeting. Tweets contain a small number of words. Too few words, perhaps, to complete a description of libelers.
A poor businessman? He received millions of dollars from his father and turned those into billions. We should all be so “poor.”
A court fighter? Or mostly a counter-fighter of the style of Roy Cohn’s tenacity? In court, on balance, a winner.
A P.T. Barnum? Similar, but more like “The Wizard of Oz.” “I like Ike,” but I love Trump!
President Trump: A lion, loyal to his friends and likewise a lion to his adversaries, the nobodies of history.
Because of President Trump, we shall keep America great. “Darn tootin’, we will,” hollered out the Arizona cowboys.