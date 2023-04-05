Are you sick of Trump news?
Trump appears to be taking the news spotlight more than ever with his historic indictment. Entertainment news stations are raking in millions as commentators manipulate viewers with falsehoods, misinformation and outrageous lies. So many people are hooked and watching. Rob those stations of advertising revenue and focus on other news events.
Tune in to news in your state and hometown community. What is going on with Katie Hobbs, our Democrat governor? Mark Kelly, our senator, has a website and newsletter. Our Fountain Hills mayor has material. Visit fountainhillsaz.gov for information about your own Town government.
There are interesting news events you should know about. Please discover what’s happening in your own state and local community by dimming the spotlight on Trump. This could be a remedy for getting sick of Trump news.