A self-proclaimed American Nazi “hunted” for black people to kill and found three at a Florida Dollar General, the 473rd mass shooting already this year.

Hatred has always been around, but Trump brought white supremacy mainstream, making it acceptable, even popular, to use disgusting racist rhetoric and act on that hatred. Trump encourages violence by regularly targeting and dehumanizing blacks, Latinos, Jewish folks, Muslims, LGBTQ, “the other;” blaming them for everything wrong in our country. Trump claims victimhood from some deep state—nothings his fault!