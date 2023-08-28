A self-proclaimed American Nazi “hunted” for black people to kill and found three at a Florida Dollar General, the 473rd mass shooting already this year.
Hatred has always been around, but Trump brought white supremacy mainstream, making it acceptable, even popular, to use disgusting racist rhetoric and act on that hatred. Trump encourages violence by regularly targeting and dehumanizing blacks, Latinos, Jewish folks, Muslims, LGBTQ, “the other;” blaming them for everything wrong in our country. Trump claims victimhood from some deep state—nothings his fault!
Unbelievably, MAGA folks make heroes of individuals like Kyle Rittenhouse, the white teen who shot three people, killing two, at a Kenosha protest then just walked away with his long gun. Everyone knows that any black man wouldn’t be leaving the area but would be dead within minutes. There’d be no questions asked nor facts obtained. Ask the parents of Tamir Rice, 12, killed by police for playing with a toy gun. This, my friends, is blatant bigotry and entitlement.
Trump’s pathological narcissism makes him feel entitled to do anything he pleases without repercussions and Republicans seem unwilling to hold him accountable. Shockingly, six of eight Republican presidential candidates agreed to vote for twice-impeached Trump even if he’s convicted of these felonies; Congressional Republicans are busy investigating the prosecutors – obstructing justice to protect Trump. What are they thinking?
There’s much first-hand evidence against Trump from Republican associates. Ninety-one indictments were brought by grand juries of ordinary people in four different states. Judge Luttig and Laurence Tribe, Federalist Society conservatives and well-respected Republican legal scholars, call the evidence overwhelming and Trump a clear and present danger. Please listen! It’s not a Democrat witch hunt. Vote against anyone who puts Trump above our country. Protect Democracy!