Lest we forget, it took a businessman, Donald Trump, to push aside Washington bureaucracy to get the vaccine available for use in record time. Meanwhile, Biden and the Democratic Socialists scoffed at the achievement and undermined the confidence in the vaccine’s use.
Now, after a disastrous 18 months, their band of scientists/politicians continue to undercut confidence by the populous by supplying numerous mixed messages and falsehoods. No wonder the population is tuning out the likes of Fauci 2.0 through Fauci 13.0.
Now, in the words of Cindy Couture, candidate for Council, on her Facebook page, she thinks “it’s time to prosecute these antivaxxers for attempted murder.” In last week’s Times Couture tells us she “will endeavor to accomplish” her goals “while preserving the true non-partisanship necessary for a strong Town Council.”
On her Facebook page she also talks about being a “moderate, normal, retired person.” However, in an earlier post she proudly hosted and endorsed the definition of Democratic Socialism. So, which is Couture? A moderate or a Democratic Socialist?
Couture presumably doesn’t want us to know about her true philosophy, as the Democratic Socialist post has recently been removed. Here’s part of the definition she endorsed: “A Democratic Socialist seeks to channel government’s use of our tax money into creating opportunities for everyone…the economy and society should be run democratically to meet human needs, not simply to make profits for a greedy few.”
I left England in the ‘70s when the Socialist Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, had the same views, resulting in 25% inflation and the devaluation of the pound. Ms. Couture, we don’t want a Harold Wilson or a Joe Biden-type running our town and whatever you say about leaving your Socialist views at the door of the Chambers, we don’t believe you.