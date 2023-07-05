I found Sandy Kim’s letter to The Times (“Not Welcoming,” July 21) troubling. In her letter, Kim accused two town council members and me of speaking “hateful rhetoric” against her transgendered son, a biological female who identifies as a male.

The letter is troubling because I have never disparaged transgendered people as a group nor have I ever accused them of criminality or any other misdeeds. Hateful rhetoric is an ill-defined term and people often use it to describe non-hateful speech that they simply disagree with. I suspect that is the case here.