Last October while on an overseas vacation with my husband, I had the misfortune of breaking my arm. I continued on the trip with my arm in a sling and when we returned an orthopedist told me I had three fractures in my humous bone where it connects to my shoulder. The only treatment is physical therapy.
I chose to go for two months of treatment at Fountain Hills Physical Therapy. My experience was excellent! Not only are the therapists thorough and professional, they made the treatments enjoyable. I’m happy to report my arm has almost totally healed and I’m looking forward to swimming in our pool this summer.