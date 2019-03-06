As a relatively new resident here in Fountain Hills, I continue to find wonderful treasures here in the “Hills.” I recently had a wonderful experience at Finishing Touch Body Shop.
Since I’ve been here in Arizona, my car has been hit five times. I didn’t know where to take my car for repairs. As long as I’m here in Arizona, I will take my car to Finishing Touch Body Shop. I want to thank the General Manager, Matthew Tilden, and John Destefano, Jr. for superb customer service and an awesome team of mechanics.
I’m very happy to have found another treasure here in the Hills.