I voted for “the other one,” not Donald Trump, who lacks finesse and respect in his role as President of the United States. However, I do admire President Trump’s aggressive way of correcting international trade imbalance.
The media doesn’t quite comprehend the strength and courage it takes to go nose to nose with the “feared” leader of North Korea. I wish I was the proverbial fly on the wall at those meetings. I know how hard President Donald Trump is working domestically and internationally. There’s an overabundance of problems worldwide.
In my personal opinion, impeachment at this election time and for the projected “criminal” accusations simply amounts to treason. From my observation, Nancy Pelosi and her friends are stepping into an impeachment coffin (metaphor). I can only pray that our two-party system is not compromised by the audacity of this costly Democrat Party plan.