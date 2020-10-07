Kudos to Alan Magazine for his opinion last week on the art fair being held this year. I could not believe that the council approved it this year of COVID-19.
Our local merchants have suffered greatly this year due to closures. Several have closed their doors permanently. So now we approve bringing in thousands of people to our town with the restriction of a mask. Does the council really believe that a mask is all that is needed to prevent the spread of disease? If so, why are local stores, restaurants, etc. still keeping customers six feet apart? Why is the service industry (insurance companies, doctors, etc.) operating by phone instead of visiting? Why not open everything with only the restriction of a mask?
Thank you to the members who have voted against this travesty.