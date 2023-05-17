Where is Allen Skillicorn going? He’s never transparent. His Town Facebook page points to another page asking for donations. What? Maybe collecting for the roads? I think not. Since he fears allowing comments on his page, we can’t ask him. What's up with that?

He only took office a few months ago for a four-year term and he is saying give me money? So, we have three and a half years to wait for him to come out of hiding? His donation page is copyrighted 2023.