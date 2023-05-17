Where is Allen Skillicorn going? He’s never transparent. His Town Facebook page points to another page asking for donations. What? Maybe collecting for the roads? I think not. Since he fears allowing comments on his page, we can’t ask him. What's up with that?
He only took office a few months ago for a four-year term and he is saying give me money? So, we have three and a half years to wait for him to come out of hiding? His donation page is copyrighted 2023.
So, there are only two explanations. Either one, he is so bad at budgeting that he overspent on his campaign. Or two, he will say goodbye as soon as a statewide opportunity opens up. But since it has been shown that state representatives don’t need to live in their district – Just Google search Wendy Rogers – I think he will leave in an Illinois minute.
If you click on his “Donate” page you will see two things worth noting. One is that he provided the salaries of Town employees while boasting transparency. Yet you cannot have a dialogue, like “why are you hiding from your constituents?” Two, someone needs to tell him we are not a city, as his page says. Hurry up and check this out before he hides or deletes it. He has done it before when he is challenged.
And just a reminder about his volunteerism. He continues to be the only councilmember that hasn’t volunteered for committees. Maybe he is busy down at the state capitol lobbying for his next gig or spreading unwarranted fear? Now, you can go comment to him on Twitter, but it is a cesspool. And, besides, you don’t want to see the embarrassing stuff he tweets/retweets. Doesn’t make our town welcoming for business or visitors.