While people may have their own perspective about the proper role and limits of government, hopefully all would agree that our government should be transparent in and accountable for its actions.

Recently, we have learned that the federal government’s narrative on some major issues which affect all of us have lacked full transparency. As for accountability, past history gives us good reason to be skeptical about whether public officials and federal agency leaders who failed to fulfill our expectations of transparency and integrity will be held accountable for their failure to meet those expectations.