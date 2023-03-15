While people may have their own perspective about the proper role and limits of government, hopefully all would agree that our government should be transparent in and accountable for its actions.
Recently, we have learned that the federal government’s narrative on some major issues which affect all of us have lacked full transparency. As for accountability, past history gives us good reason to be skeptical about whether public officials and federal agency leaders who failed to fulfill our expectations of transparency and integrity will be held accountable for their failure to meet those expectations.
Judicial Watch is a national organization whose mission is to promote the above expectations and demand accountability. The organization’s very fitting motto is “Because no one is above the law!” To learn more about Judicial Watch and its work, the Thursday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. meeting of Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party at the Fountain Hills Community Center will have Mark Spencer, the southwest regional director of Judicial Watch as our special guest. Mark is also a retired Phoenix police officer, so he has that valuable experience to share.
Anyone interested in this important subject is invited to attend the meeting. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Please take advantage of this opportunity to listen, learn and participate.