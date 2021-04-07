To my readers, critics and advocates alike, the Socialist Party USA strives to establish a radical democracy that places people’s lives under their own control – a classless, feminist, socialist society free of racism, sexism, homophobia or transphobia, in which people cooperate at work, at home and in the community.
Socialism is not mere government ownership, a welfare state or a repressive bureaucracy. Socialism is a new social and economic order in which workers and consumers control production and community residents control their neighborhoods, homes and schools. The production of society is used for the benefit of all humanity, not for the private profit of a few. Socialism produces a constantly renewed future by not plundering the resources of the Earth.
As we pursue a socialist transformation of society, we join with others in making radical demands on the existing system; demands that challenge the basic assumptions of a capitalist market economy while pointing the way to a new society. Although reforms will not, in themselves, bring about socialism, the fight for them will advance the cause by demonstrating the inherent limitations and injustice of the capitalist system. As we build the socialist movement, we organize around a platform committed to our common and interdependent struggles and aspirations.