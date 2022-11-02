I was surprised and pleased to see my name in a letter written by Michael Scott. Mr. Scott espouses his love of Fountain Hills, his care for students and education in Fountain Hills and his love of the traditions of Fountain Hills. He does that by listing all the local residents who have contributed to Reclaim Our Town, a grassroots citizen organization.
I don’t think using this traditional left-wing intimidation approach will work here. Certainly not for me. I also don’t believe intimidation tactics are part of the “tradition” of Fountain Hills and hope they never are. I respect Mr. Scott for espousing his beliefs and for his enthusiasm, but not for his tactics.