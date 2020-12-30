‘Twas the season for the 2020 Marine Toys for Tots drive. Thank you to our local merchants and public servants for hosting collection boxes for the drive in your stores/facilities.
As noted by Toys for Tots Chairman Dave Nelson, “we had another successful drive thanks to all of you and the number of toys collected from last year increased once again. Many thanks to the merchants and you, the community members, for generously and lovingly donating toys and stuffed animals.” The toys you donated for the Toys for Tots drive have already been handed out to many families in need in Fountain Hills.
To celebrate our successful drive and highlight the Toys for Tots program, the Marine Corps League Det. #1439 held our annual photo shoot with all the toys at the Fountain Park Veterans Memorial with volunteers and the business community, public servants and many members from Fountain Hills in attendance. There is a long list of businesses, civic groups and public servants who so generously participated.