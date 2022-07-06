Imagine a Town Hall that is more accountable, more transparent and wants to listen to the public more. That is the vision I have for Fountain Hills.
The current majority on council talks about this, but do we see any fruit? I propose the council have quarterly townhalls. The only agenda item will be public comment. No limits, the public can voice their concerns, offer constructive feedback and even compliment staff and council members. Some people feel pressured and overly confrontational when limited to three minutes. When not up against the clock, people speak their minds and get ideas off their chest. This could change the tone of the meetings and be helpful for council members.
Mayor and Council, please consider a modest reform like townhalls. Just one small step to more respectful and accountable Fountain Hills.