Mayor Ginny Dickey’s Town Talk on YouTube was a welcome update. It’s good to know that so much important work is getting done in spite of the difficult circumstances.
Our town has managed to balance a sensible COVID-19 response with the continuation of town projects and the approval of long-term plans. The obvious improvements are striking, like the repainting of municipal buildings and the cool park improvements. I’m thankful that traffic safety is being addressed, and I love the new roundabout!
Make a Difference Day was fun; I really appreciated seeing the mayor and council members out there working alongside other volunteers on worthwhile projects. The community relations manager position is a welcome innovation, and we have elected three enthusiastic new council members.
We are fortunate to have so many capable folks who are willing to give their time and energy for the good of our town. I’m feeling optimistic about Fountain Hills in 2021!