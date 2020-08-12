Well, the primary election is over. We have a town council with a familiar face as mayor and three new council folks. I would have preferred more choices rather than an unopposed slate but alas, it is what it is.
I suspect one reason for so few choosing to serve is due, at least in part, to the public abuse so many chose to pile on those who are more civic-minded and care enough to run for office. The stipend they are paid for this service certainly does not encourage any to run for the money!
The roundabout at La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains is well underway. I believe that it may well be the best solution to that problem intersection. There was a recent letter criticizing the timing and disruption of access to shopping. I submit that getting to the Post Office is a bit tricky but, with the access from the rear for most Avenue merchants and the pandemic in full bloom, now is the time to get it done.
There is still plenty for the new town government to tackle. We still have a significant problem with the lack of reliable revenues and an electorate that does not understand how town finances work. We have a pavement maintenance plan in place but not the means to pay for it. Town staff remains stretched thin and certainly not underworked.
There is little the council can do to ease the economic pressure on local small business, all brought about by the COVID-19 virus, a situation likely to get much worse before it can recover. This makes it even more important that residents do as much shopping as they can with local business and service companies.