In response to a couple of recent letters critical of our Town Council, some specifically, and development directions, I would make these points.
Some of the projects mentioned were under the last Mayor Kavanagh’s watch, such as the “too tall, ugly, downtown green apartments.” I believe the current mayor voted against the questionable Daybreak project. You can thank the current Mayor and some of the council members that we don’t have and didn’t spend a fortune on an extremely problematic swimming “lagoon” in our town lake.
Regarding money needed for intersection studies, I don’t know how much those should cost, but how much money would you put on saving a human life? With your town growing, there is more, dangerous traffic and some intersections will be in need of improvement. But yes, let’s make sure the money is absolutely necessary and justified. Ask for corroborating documentation before jumping to conclusions.
A council member with a military family should not be attacked as unpatriotic, as councilwoman McMahon was, just because she wanted to save the town some money on the Veteran’s Memorial, which she thought was warranted.
Regarding the homeless and detox facilities, it’s clearly a “not in my backyard” mentality that is objecting to addressing this growing reality in every community. But yes, let’s talk about finding the best location and not pretend the problem does not exist.
The opening of the hospital was impressive, in terms of quality of personnel and facilities from those I spoke to that attended. We should be glad there is such an immediately accessible facility and not obsess with nitpicking over its definition.
The fact is, we have the best town council and mayor we’ve had in years. They are transparent and encourage community involvement as number one priorities.