I read the opinion page in last week’s Fountain Hills Times in dismay. The personal slandering has begun.
I was struck by a letter written against Town Council candidate Hannah Toth. The writer claims Hannah is angry and lacks experience. They also say she scrubbed her social media in which she had postings supporting QAnon and other fact-challenged conspiracies. First, where are your facts that this indeed happened? Are you friends with her on social media? Also, what other fact-challenged conspiracies are you talking about? Rhetoric like this, which is unsupported by fact, is just hearsay. This also creates division in our community.
I know Hannah to be an intelligent, considerate individual with a “can do” attitude, just what is needed in the Town Council. She is a graduate of ASU with a degree in business law and sports business. She also holds a certificate in data analytics. Hannah is a lifelong resident of Fountain Hills. Hannah’s age is an asset to our community. She will look at issues with fresh eyes and a new perspective.
I urge you to check out Hanna Toth and you will be as impressed with her credentials as I am.