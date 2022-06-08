What a shock to learn elections are being politicized from a writer in today’s Fountain Hills Times. I laughed out loud at that letter to the editor in the June 1 edition. Of course, it was only directed at Republicans!
The mayor, a well-known life-long liberal Democrat, has been called out and now the members over at the Liberal Ladies are sharpening their pencils and calling foul. Every politician is a registered Democrat, Republican or Independent. To say the Town elections are “nonpartisan” is a joke.
In the current administration, the majority on the Council with the mayor are liberals, they believe in bigger government, want to tackle “feel-good projects,” spend money they don't have (the roundabout study, for example) and then come to us residents to ask for more money. The two conservatives on Town Council don’t have a chance to negate these ideas.
I’m pretty tired of that approach to governing and that is why I'm going to vote for a total change. I’m voting for Arpaio for mayor, and the newcomers for the Council, Toth, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis. I hope others will follow me in voting for a major change in how our town is run on Aug. 2.