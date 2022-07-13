I have been a resident of Fountain Hills for almost 20 years. I always said I would not live in any other town, it’s a beautiful town and offers so much. The sad part is I see through The Fountain Hills Times and the Facebook pages that it is being torn apart by people who think it is anything but a great place to live, at least based on all their complaining.
To keep the town nice and growing you need people who know the town and are truly committed to its growth and sustaining all the good things Fountain Hills has to offer. This is why you should vote for Cindy Couture. Cindy has lived and worked in the town for almost 20 years, she has been the kind of citizen and friend that this town is lucky to have. She works hard and she is always there for so many people; I’m not sure she has time to sleep.
Cindy is running because she cares and wants to do all she can to keep the town beautiful and progressive for all the people who live here. She is not about trashing opponents and wants to be able to work with everyone, this is who Cindy is all the time.
I can't think of a more caring and capable person to serve on the council. Vote for Cindy if you care, too.