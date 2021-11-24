As the founder of A 2nd Act, a patient advocacy group dedicated to supporting and celebrating women survivors of all cancers, I keep an eye on policy decisions that will affect us (I, too, am a survivor). That is why I applaud Congress for including an out-of-pocket cap on prescription medications in Medicare in the Build Back Better plan.
That is a tremendous decision that will directly help the cancer community. I also want to ask our leaders to continue to push for policies that encourage the innovation that has made the U.S. the leader in cancer treatment. The strides we’ve made in the past few decades would not have been possible without the principles that allowed our biotech community to invest in the research and development needed to help fight this disease.
Helping patients should be our leaders’ top priority, and we hope they keep that in mind going forward.