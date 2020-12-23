“The Fountain at 50” article and original photography by Bob Burns was absolutely fascinating – a must read for any Fountain Hills resident. However, I noticed one erroneous word in the sentence, “It (the Fountain) was five timeshigher than the Washington Monument...” Bob obviously meant five “feet”higher, as the Washington Monument is 555 ft. tall.
