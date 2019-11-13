Councilman Scharnow’s Nov. 6 letter to the editor claims referendum signers were “neighbors” of the 400-unit Daybreak apartment project. I am not a neighbor, just a voter who helped gather signatures. I reject the councilman’s assumption that if I were “just a neighbor” my comments and concerns would be less important.
Sir, you were not at the Planning and Zoning meeting; I was and witnessed over 200 slips opposing Daybreak turned in, only two were in support. I saw firsthand P&Z commissioners vote almost unanimously against Daybreak.
When the issue went before the Town Council Oct. 1, I and hundreds more were there, crammed into the Community Center waiting hours before the vote was taken. You were there, Councilman Scharnow; I saw you actually cast your Daybreak “yes” vote. Surely you saw the sea of red, clothing worn by those opposed to Daybreak. Maybe you also saw the Daybreak developers, their attorney, former mayors, head of the Chamber all in VIP seats in the first row reserved just for Daybreak supporters! We common citizens – you know, those gossiping at the barber shop or at backyard BBQs – were crammed in the back rows, no VIP seating for us!
You are vastly wrong if you believe the nearly 1,800 signers of the petition were all “just neighbors” of Daybreak; they actually were concerned citizens from all over town who were well aware and informed about the 400-unit apartment complex and they did not like it. Finally, there seems to be emanating from this council a large dose of arrogance directed at town citizens and voters. Your comments about “just neighbors” was bad enough, but coming on the heels of Councilman Brown calling citizens in opposition to Daybreak vigilantes is just too much.