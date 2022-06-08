Ya Know, I'm not stupid. If I’m going to cross the street, do you think I’m going to walk a block to cross at the crosswalk and walk another block back?
I have yet to see anyone cross at the new crosswalk on Saguaro. The money could have been better spent on replacing entire streets rather than filling potholes. This town is not New York City or even a city in Europe. I have a friend living on Thistle, who migrated years ago from Italy. He is disgusted with the condition of the streets. He said, “The old Roman roads are in better condition than the likes of Thistle.”
Now you see signs instead of our beautiful vistas of Fountain Hills. Too late to undo what was done. However, we can make a difference by choosing leaders that won't squander our hard-earned savings. We need a change in leadership. I hope that on Aug. 2 you will consider voting for good conservatives such as Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn for Fountain Hills Council, along with Joe Arpaio for mayor, who will be fiscally responsible and aware of the needs of the community, drug enforcement, crime prevention and promote businesses.