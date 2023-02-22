I hope we all can agree that there is a national toxic political environment. No matter who on either side of the political isle gives an idea, the other side will personally attack them, condemn the idea and try to make political points. Shouldn’t we be working together to make life a little bit better for everyone?

Well, let’s start here in Fountain Hills! Whether you were for or against the recently adopted invocation before council meetings, the item passed. There is precedence on how it was done, and who would be allowed to give it. Let’s please follow that and move on. A positive prayer before any meeting is a good thing.