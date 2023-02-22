I hope we all can agree that there is a national toxic political environment. No matter who on either side of the political isle gives an idea, the other side will personally attack them, condemn the idea and try to make political points. Shouldn’t we be working together to make life a little bit better for everyone?
Well, let’s start here in Fountain Hills! Whether you were for or against the recently adopted invocation before council meetings, the item passed. There is precedence on how it was done, and who would be allowed to give it. Let’s please follow that and move on. A positive prayer before any meeting is a good thing.
Now let’s really start working together on creating an environment where more folks would like to move to Fountain Hills to support our local businesses, attend our schools, churches, events, etc., and add to our tax base. If you pull out our economic development plan, blow the dust off, you will see there are some great ideas on how to accomplish this.
One item that we can start with together is the 1,200 acres on the north side that can be master planned and developed in a way that creates huge opportunity to bring residents of all ages and backgrounds while accomplishing our goals.
Likewise, simple zoning updates in our commercial and certain areas of our mixed use areas can be enhanced to create additional opportunity to help Fountain Hills on all economic levels.
We can do this, and we can do this together. I'll see you around town!