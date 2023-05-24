If Nancy Plencner’s letter of last week referred to my earlier letter, then yes, a “to do” list, or more specifically, a detailed “to be passed” list, is exactly what I mean. Such lists should be posted on every GOP website for all voters to see. The Chairperson of the Arizona Republican Party should make certain that each specific legislative goal is posted on the AZGOP website prior to any election. Ditto the RNC. Not merely “we believe,” etc.
When we vote, is it a person who we are voting for? Nominally, yes. However, at the root of the votes which we cast are legislative and policy expectations. It’s passed legislation which voters want, not “personalities.” Personalities are for media and pop culture, not for the management and protection of the promises of the U.S. Constitution and American founding ideals of limited government and equality under the law.
We need sober, honest governance to manage the other more mundane affairs of the nation such as infrastructure and external trade relations, not a winning smile and a deep part in one’s hair.
I agree with Ms. Plencner’s statements of what Republican voters “believe.” However, in U.S. Congress and AZ Legislature, it’s those things which the party and all its elected members are committed to passing which matter. How have they been doing? AZLEG, pretty good but could be better. U.S. Congress? Utterly pathetic.
I, for one, am not interested in what Republican politicians claim to “believe.” Talk is cheap. What interests me is only that the party first posts for us all those things which they intend to pass into law, and then every member pursues to completion. Only then do we know for certain what they “believe.”