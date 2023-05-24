If Nancy Plencner’s letter of last week referred to my earlier letter, then yes, a “to do” list, or more specifically, a detailed “to be passed” list, is exactly what I mean. Such lists should be posted on every GOP website for all voters to see. The Chairperson of the Arizona Republican Party should make certain that each specific legislative goal is posted on the AZGOP website prior to any election. Ditto the RNC. Not merely “we believe,” etc.

And why not?