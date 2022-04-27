Let’s not submit to complacency, thinking that extending Title 42 is the best we can do to combat illegal immigration. Of course it will help, assuming Biden will enforce it, but it will only delay Biden’s goal of getting as many illegals into this country as fast as he can.
Some believe he is being bullied by the radical left who see the illegals as the largest group willing to submit to the ruling class of elites either out of fear or desperation. Others believe he is not being told of the severity of the border crisis and is confused about Title 42 and how it relates to mask mandates. Others suggest his hate for Trump is so deep he believes he is getting vengeance against Trump because he is jealous of all of his accomplishments.
We need to stop the madness and call an emergency session of Congress to include securing the border and disqualify those who cross the border illegally from seeking asylum. It’s not fair that the taxpayer should bear the burden of all costs associated with illegal immigration, which are too numerous to itemize. All this can be accomplished during the impeachment trial of Mayorkas for violating his oath of office and for violating our federal immigration laws.