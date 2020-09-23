I am not a politician, but I have a suggestion for Mr. Biden. Since Donald Trump cannot go to Portland, Seattle, Chicago and the Carolinas unless the governors ask him to go there, why doesn’t Mr. Biden go there, stop the riots and the killing at least for the good of the country, and for his credit.
Can you imagine? If he can stop all of this and the virus, he would be elected as president in a landslide.
He says he can do a lot of things on the first day of his presidency. I wonder who theses scientists are, who he is going to talk to about the pandemic. Telling the people what they want to hear is so easy and doing it is not.
He said he will do a lot of things for the black community. Did you forget what Kamala Harris accused him of during the debates? Now he is quoting John Paul not to be afraid. Before he quotes someone, he should ask himself, “As a Roman Catholic, should I support the killing of babies through abortion?” Shouldn’t I suppose to stop contraceptives instead of forcing the Sisters of the Poor to do so?
Mr. Biden is a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Does his pastor condone what the Democratic party does support?
I don’t think he wanted Kamala Harris for a running mate, but he couldn’t go back on his word of choosing a woman. Be real, Joe, do not lie anymore. Do you think 47 years is too long? Time is up, Joe. China will support you, like they did to Mark Kelly.
May God bless the U.S.A.