I’m a man of no party. As a literal nonpartisan, Independent in both voter registration and ideology, I’d like to thank the FHDC for welcoming – rather than excluding – the politically nonbinary into their democratic community.
The biggest lie perpetrated in my 15 years as a Fountain Hills resident may be that the FHDC are comprised of “woke, far-left radicals.” I couldn’t disagree more with this characterization. These are what I consider Springsteen Democrats. Modest, common-sense, civic-oriented centrists and moderates with practical goals aimed at keeping their hometown afloat. Characterizing Springsteen Democrats as “woke far-left cabalists” is no more accurate than characterizing McCain Republicans as “far-right QAnon Trumpers.”