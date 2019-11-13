Oh, everyone thinks, just another project, or something to do.
A fight to be fought. Partially true.
I’ll give you that. This one is for you.
Tell one and they will spread the word. Many will follow.
Not to save the world, but a small part for all of us.
Because we love mountains, home, family and friends
Our loyalty never bends.
True, facts are facts…find out the truth.
Money, power and greed. That’s not our style.
We like what our town offers, and we would like to keep it for a while.
And that’s all up to you!
400 rental units at the corner of Palisades is bad and should be barred.
Wrong location, traffic, blasting and destruction of our calling card.
Thanks to all of you who worked and signed the petition.
Everyone should get the right to vote…that’s our mission.
There’s plenty more to share.
It’s time for everyone to care.