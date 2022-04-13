Ginny Dickey is beating the bushes to keep her job as mayor.
In a recent mailer, she touts her “experienced leadership,” pointing out economic growth as something she’s proud of. Yet Fountain Hills has over 225,000 square feet of retail/commercial sitting empty and a downtown with too many un-built dusty lots, topped off with a deserted bowling alley.
Her Honor claims to put “residents first” to see issues “through their eyes.” We will see how she and her staff listen to citizens trying to protect our town with reasonable regulations for corporate-run detox homes in residential neighborhoods. P&Z approved regulatory language for these houses, crafted with citizen input over the past year and finally on the agenda for Council April 5. But staff gutted the language and then kicked it down the road.
Another point in Ginny’s “reelect me” campaign is “financial balance.” Frankly, the past two years the Town has been living off a massive federal COVID handout of $4.2 million in order to pay for their capital projects. So why did the mayor launch a $400,000 “design/study” for yet another roundabout plus another $400,000 for a shade screen over Centennial Circle? These projects may never be built, so why pay for the studies now?
We try to shop locally, but when the sales tax was raised under Ginny’s administration the cost of shopping in town just went up.
Finally, Ginny’s favorite mantra, keeping our “hometown character” in “all decision making.” That certainly doesn’t mean infilling with more apartment complexes, allowing staff free reign and ignoring her citizen-led Planning and Zoning Commission. Last election Ginny walked back into office. This time she has an opponent, it’s time for a change.