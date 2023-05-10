I saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on TikTok last week discussing the proposed TikTok ban being considered in Congress. She thinks the ban is a travesty – I couldn’t agree more.
This seems to be a kneejerk reaction by Congress that ignores the real problem. Social media is harvesting vast amounts of data from us all with little or no legal oversight. Banning TikTok will not address this issue.
It is time for meaningful privacy legislation to protect Americans. Picking “winners” and “losers” will not create real or lasting solutions.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also shared it is customary for the FBI to brief Congress on national security issues confidentially. On the topic of TikTok, that hasn’t happened.
I agree that we must address potential national security issues and privacy concerns, but banning TikTok addresses neither. I urge Congress to resist political pressure to ban TikTok and enact meaningful legislation protecting Americans. I hope everyone will reach out to their elected officials and encourage this action.