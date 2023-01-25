I want to thank the Town Manager, Grady Miller, for professionally and efficiently honoring my request to eliminate the Chinese app TikTok from Town-owned computers and electronic devices. After one short conversation, Mr. Miller took action administratively and banned Town employees from using this spyware app on Town-owned devices.
I’ve always said that highly productive people spend little or no time on social media. Most social media is a giant time waster in the workplace, from Avenue of the Fountains to Wall Street. The app TikTok is especially addicting and wasteful of time but has more troubling issues. Allowing a foreign spyware entity access to data, contacts and personal information is especially troublesome in the public sector.