As a former small business owner, I know how difficult it is to build a customer base or to even let the public know that you exist! That is why social media is such a valuable tool for business owners today (and something I wish I had back in the day). That is why I worry for these business owners with the potential TikTok ban that Congress is considering.
I understand that there are privacy issues with all social media companies, but shouldn't that be addressed as a whole instead of banning just one? Small business owners can't afford to go on TV with commercials or pay for expensive billboards. Sometimes TikTok is all they have. Eliminating that tool for them seems shortsighted.