You don’t have to be glued to CNN or Fox to know that there is a chasm separating the two sides in Washington as wide as the Grand Canyon.

In Tara Kavaler’s, of The Arizona Republic, recent interview of Congressman David Schweikert, who is the fourth-highest ranking member of the all-powerful Ways and Means Committee, he expressed determination to walk the tight rope to reach out across that void, for he believes there is room for bipartisanship. He’s Chair of the oversite committee and he shared his optimistic vision.