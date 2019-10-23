Earlier this month the Noon Kiwanis Club wrapped up its first-ever “Tidy Up For Kids” project that included a clothing collection drive along with a pancake breakfast.
Proceeds from these fundraising efforts will be used to purchase a really cool dual zip line at the new playground being installed by the Town of Fountain Hills at Four Peaks Park behind EVIT.
This miniature zip line will be a unique feature for the playground and provide a safe play structure for young kids.
This is our signature project for this year.
I want to thank everyone in town who donated something toward our collection efforts starting back in September. We literally collected more than a ton of clothing and other textiles.
A rummage sale will be held Nov. 1-2 at the Kiwanis clubhouse to sell off some larger items that were graciously donated.
A big thanks to those who partook in our delicious pancake breakfast on Oct. 12, as well as to Kiwanian Keith Larson (president-elect), who coordinated the meal and our volunteers.
Kiwanians Keith Junk (club president), Jerrod Stearnes (vice president) and Megan Junk (assistant secretary) went above and beyond in helping out, too.
Jeff Poynter of BOGO U-Haul provided our club a nice discount on a truck that we filled up, and the personnel at Savers were a tremendous resource and a big help on delivery day. The Times assisted greatly with our publicity efforts.
The Kiwanis mission is “serving the children of the world,” and we’re proud to serve Fountain Hills and its many families.
Look for our hot dog and hamburger concession stand right in the middle of Avenue of the Fountains during Halloween in the Hills on the evening of Oct. 31.