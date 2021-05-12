Questioning Fountain Hills joining the Arizona Thrives program (Times article, May 5) I went to their website for more information.
I wanted to know who is funding this group. No list of donors or funding sources but Nicole Hill, who has been doing this “project” since 2019 must be funded by someone. Who? Please go to their website and read the “The People’s Agenda 10 Point Plan.”
A quote from The Times article says, “Staff told the council that the goals of Arizona Thrives are consistent with the Town of Fountain Hills General Plan and the Strategic Plan.” Really? See if you think this is what the people of Fountain Hills want. First point: Stop funding private schools, plan to decriminalize coming across the U.S. border, “defund projects that harm immigrant communities,” meaning the police and ICE; Medicaid for “all Arizona adults and children,” “use prison funding to provide trauma-informed care,” get the “state to stop attacking women’s right to choose and allow compulsory sex education in schools,” policies that “creates green jobs, improves water and solar infrastructure.
These are the ideas of the radical left that is trying to tear down a “racist” America and do away with our freedom and our safety by wrapping their agenda in the cloak of clean air and water. We should all be suspicious of “a program being developed through a coordinated effort of businesses, government and organizations.” You mean like the “coordinated effort” that is happening right now to stifle free speech?
Should we push their agenda because “Town staff determined there are no costs or membership fees, economic impacts or apparent downsides to Fountain Hills joining the effort?” Look at the 10-Point Plan. It will hurt our economy and there are many “apparent downsides.”