First off, I would like to thank the Community Center and the Towns IT (information technology) staffs for their superb work which allowed the Fountain Hills Republican Club to hold a hybrid meeting last Saturday with half the attendees meeting in-person at the Community Center and half the participants attending remotely or virtually. Both audience and speakers were split between in-person and virtual. This is a great capability for the Community Center. Clubs/organizations in town might like to consider using it until such time that we all feel comfortable meeting in large groups.
Secondly, I still think that Americans believe in free speech. Political signs are a means of free speech and as such should be allowed to stand wherever unless they create a safety hazard or are on private property without the permission of the owner. I have heard many stories of signs of all persuasions being stolen, damaged or defaced. This is not right and I wish everyone would stop doing it. Every election I have had some signs vandalized or stolen but this year has been worse. Last week, within 45 minutes of putting some signs out they were all taken. That quick is a first.
Thirdly, I encourage everyone to vote as you see fit after you have studied the issues and candidates. I recommend that you vote the straight Republican ticket this election. Trump has by far the better policies for our country. Although a Navy retiree, I recommend voting for the Air Force retiree, Senator McSally. I recommend voting for Republican David Schweikert, who lives in our district, over his Democrat opponent, who does not live in or know our district. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and John Kavanagh have represented us well and newcomer Joseph Chaplik will also. Vote no on 207/ 208; Yes on 450.