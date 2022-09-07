I first got to know Tara Lamar when she was president of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (FHUSD PTO) in 2015 and I was a parent volunteer within the classrooms at the schools. She invited me to join the PTO and get more involved in supporting our children, families, and teachers within the District. Here are three reasons why Tara will have my vote on Nov. 8, 2022:

1) Her passion and commitment for Fountain Hills schools are evident in her leadership of the PTO at a time when this incredibly worthy organization was facing termination and extinction due to a lack of leadership. Tara stepped up without hesitation and the PTO continues today to be a rock-solid support and ray of light for Falcon families, staff and faculty, administrators, volunteers and community members.