I first got to know Tara Lamar when she was president of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (FHUSD PTO) in 2015 and I was a parent volunteer within the classrooms at the schools. She invited me to join the PTO and get more involved in supporting our children, families, and teachers within the District. Here are three reasons why Tara will have my vote on Nov. 8, 2022:
1) Her passion and commitment for Fountain Hills schools are evident in her leadership of the PTO at a time when this incredibly worthy organization was facing termination and extinction due to a lack of leadership. Tara stepped up without hesitation and the PTO continues today to be a rock-solid support and ray of light for Falcon families, staff and faculty, administrators, volunteers and community members.
2) Her unwavering belief that Fountain Hills schools can be our “diamond in the rough” by positioning our schools as a boutique district. With close-knit students and families, community alliance, collaboration with organizations, love for Fountain Hills and transparency in our Governing Board and administration, she believes that the FHUSD franchise can not only sustain but grow into the greatness we know Fountain Hills schools can be.
3) Her commitment to parenting. Yes, Tara and Brady have raised two beautiful children who have been Falcons their entire lives, but they have been pseudo parents to many others, hosting youth events, outings, vacations and experiences. Her family values are to parent and lead by example with inclusivity, kindness, approachability, authenticity and friendship.
I urge all to join me in voting for Tara Lamar on Nov. 8, 2022, for Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board member!