Four unrelated thoughts.
1. Have a safe and happy holiday season, everyone.
2. Presumed President-elect Biden has repeatedly stated he would appoint a cabinet that looked like America. So far, he has failed to do so. For his cabinet to be like America, about a third would be Independents, a third would be Republicans and a third Democrats. His cabinet looks more like the Democratic Party, not like America. That’s starting off the new administration with a false campaign promise.
3. In a previous letter to the editor I mentioned that it took 12 days to get COVID-19 test results back from the test taken at the Community Center parking lot. Last week my wife and I took a COVID-19 test at Fountain Hills High School and had results back in only 17 hours. What a difference. Love it. Several months ago, I mentioned to Town staff that Embry was looking for a new location to replace Scottsdale Community College and suggested Fountain Hills. The reply was that the Town would not pursue becoming that testing site. Fortunately, FHUSD did and we have a new and quick results testing site.
4. Frequently we hear complaints about lack of, or unfriendly, service. I want to compliment Nate of Fry’s for his quick response when he saw my wife fall in the parking lot. Although a number of customers were closer and walked on by, Nate saw me trying to help her up and came running from the entryway and assisted us. He did not appear to want any thanks and acted like it was just a normal part of the day. His unselfish assistance was greatly appreciated and saved a lot of time and effort on my part. Thank you, Nate, and thank you, Fry’s, for having such a helpful employee.