America’s core values are being disabled by an extreme progressive political shift towards authoritarian rule. The government disfunction beginning in 2020 keeps raining havoc on everyday Americans.
Federal executive orders and mandates institutionalize unpopular political preferences that are contrary to every American truth as a Republic boasting Democracy as its core principle. The ruling tyrants have a blatant disregard for individual liberty and freedom that is collapsing equality and justice for all.
The immediate and full-throttle shutdown of natural gas and oil production is the source of economic inflation and recession across America. The insanity continues by banning gas-fired hot water tanks and furnaces. Unpopular executive orders are creating hidden taxes costing American families an additional $600/month.
Executive order equity has become unjust and biased. Criminals are excused and their victims are barred from defending themselves, their families and property. Equal justice has become social justice that favors violent criminals and selectively persecutes legitimate dissenters for having different political or religious beliefs. Government authority overpowers autonomy.
America is being invaded by illegal immigrants from 150 countries without a plan to absorb and assimilate these cultures and languages into local neighborhoods. Now, after 6,000,000 immigrants have no place to live or make a living, sanctuary cities are crying out for taxpayer help.
The lack of a viable plan to sequentially phase in EVehicles, solar panels and wind turbines is leading to increasing and avoidable taxpayer cost.
Children don’t grow out of tendencies, they grow into them. Influencing a tender mind to engage in physical or mental choices beyond the age of their comprehension is immoral indoctrination, not liberation.
Disturbing trends: failing banks, credit ratings dropping, systemic inflation, devaluing the dollar. Seeing is believing.