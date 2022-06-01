If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Mayor Ginny Dickey is asking the voters to elect her for a third term. The town of Fountain Hills is alive and well. Look around! The improvements, Fountain Park, children's playground and now with a new splash park! People are happy here.
All you have to do is walk around the Fountain and see all the smiles on their faces. How lucky are we to live here? We have visitors from all over the world! Let's give the Mayor, Ginny Dickey, our vote of confidence for continuously improving our community of Fountain Hills, now and into the future.