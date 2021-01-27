I suggest a third party of government which I would name “The Conservable Party” (or similar), made up of the best and brightest of both the conservative and liberal thinkers who are willing to admit that it is arrogant and egotistical of them to think that either one has all the answers for all the people. That is a tough one for all of us.
Two opposing parties will always have conflict. A third party would be a fulcrum for balance. I still think the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence are the best roadmaps for conducting a democracy “for the people and by the people.”
Even the framers of the Constitution had the words for equality and justice for all, but did not anticipate it would eventually include white, black, brown or Christian, Jew, atheist, Muslim and others. That all has changed and, like it or not, there is a change of energy and consciousness. Democracy is an experiential way of life and is intended to provide equality and balance.
From Wikipedia: The Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan American think tank (referring to itself as a “fact tank”) based in Washington, D.C. It provides information on social issues, public opinion and demographic trends shaping the United States and the world. It also conducts public opinion polling, demographic research, media content analysis and other empirical social science research. The Pew Research Center does not take policy positions and is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts. All findings are based on 2020 registered voters: 34 percent identify as Independents, 33 percent identify as Democrats and 29 percent identify as Republicans.