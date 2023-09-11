I still vividly remember a day years ago when my eldest daughter attended preschool at McDowell Mountain Elementary. I was in Target when I overheard two moms discussing Fountain Hills schools. Their main concern? Not every classroom had Smart Boards. At that moment, I found it curious that the presence of a single technological tool was their benchmark for a quality education.
This memory has stayed with me, especially as I listen to Dr. J outline his comprehensive strategy to boost enrollment. It’s crucial to understand that providing an excellent education isn’t solely about academics or athletics. It’s a holistic endeavor. When parents have the luxury of school choice, every detail matters: from the state-of-the-art equipment in our classrooms, to the aesthetic appeal of our campuses, and most critically, the safety of our children. To remain a top choice, we need to ensure our schools excel in every dimension.