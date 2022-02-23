We, who have the blessing of living in Fountain Hills and the Verdes, are very blessed to have the Fountain Hills Theater. Each year they have amazing plays and musicals. They are entertaining and enlightening.
The creative talents of the directors and actors are excellent. Having the theater brings quality of life and enrichment to our lives. We are thankful for the dedication of its staff to keep the theatre afloat during the pandemic. They even had programs in the parking lot to enable social distancing.
Now they have a new director of education who has passion, a long history as a successful actress and a beautiful voice. Her classes are improving the lives of youth.
Now is the time for us to support them. Please come to the Broadway in the Hills banquet and silent auction on March 6. Call the theater office for tickets. Consider getting season tickets for next season. If you have children at home, consider registering your youth for theater camps this summer. They will be better for it.
The more you learn, the more you will appreciate the Fountain Hills Theater. See you there.