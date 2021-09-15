The Fountain Hills Theater has started a new season of in-person performances in the theater auditorium with a fabulous play by Neil Simon, “Rumors.” It is absolutely hilarious throughout and all of the actors performed extremely well. There were several new actors to this stage, plus one that we have loved for a long time, Patrick Russo. It is so good to have him back and what a performance he gave, especially near the very end.
You will be laughing the entire time and leave feeling on the top of the world. So definitely go see this wonderful performance. You will love it!