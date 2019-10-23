We have another jewel in Fountain Hills that many of our seasonal visitors may not know about and that is the community theater.
We just attended “Agnes of God,” currently playing at the theater, and my husband and I were blown away by the powerful performances of the three actresses. The subject matter is tough but the strength and depth of the acting pulls you in and leaves you almost on the edge of your seat.
We would highly recommend seeing not only this thought-provoking, wonderfully acted play, but purchasing season tickets. We did. You won’t be disappointed.