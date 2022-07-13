Lions and tigers and bears! Oh my!
Three of our Council candidates want us to believe that if we don’t get rid of the majority on the Town Council our streets will be lined with homeless people and addiction centers will pop up everywhere in our neighborhoods. Crime will take over!
They want us to believe if we don’t elect them our town will turn into the likeness of Seattle and Portland, our views will be obstructed by tall buildings, and on and on. One baseless, fear-mongering claim after another.
But don’t worry, follow the yellow brick road and you will be in good hands. These three candidates have all the solutions to our revenue shortfalls and they even want us to believe they may be able to decrease the only revenue source the Town controls, our 2.9% sales tax.
They want us to believe they will carefully scrutinize every line item in the Town’s budget, finding millions of dollars that can be used to fix our streets. They promise going forward they will only fund community “needs” and forgo the “wants.” Might they be talking about closing some parks and hiking trails? Turning off the Fountain? What?
They want us to believe that by hosting more events, the money spent while in town will fund our infrastructure. But they fail to consider the increased costs and traffic stress on the streets.
It’s all campaign rhetoric and nothing more. At the end of this fictional yellow brick road you will find the wizards behind the infamous curtain, namely Hannah Toth, Allen Skillicorn and Brenda Kalivianakis.
Do yourself a favor, don’t be fooled by those wizards! Vote for an honest, informed, passionate and worthy candidate, Cindy Couture. No tricks, no wizardry; just realistic strong leadership!